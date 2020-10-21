Microbot Medical : 4

Reporting Person, through his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, sold an aggregate of 4,881 shares of Issuer common stock on October 19, 2020. Accordingly, Reporting Person beneficially owned 242,028 shares of Issuer common stock following the reported transactions.
Mr. Bornstein is the CEO and Director of LSA- Life Science Accelerator Ltd. ("LSA") and of Shizim Ltd. ("Shizim"), and Mr. Bornstein is the majority equity owner of Shizim. Shizim is the majority equity owner of LSA. Accordingly, Mr. Bornstein may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares beneficially owned by these entities.
/s/ Yossi Bornstein
10/21/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Microbot Medical Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 21:44:02 UTC