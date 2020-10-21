Log in
Microbot Medical : 4/A

10/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Bornstein Yoseph

Microbot Medical Inc.[ MBOT ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.

10/12/2020

25 RECREATION PARK DRIVE, UNIT 108

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

10/13/2020

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

HINGHAM

MA

02043

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

By LSA-

Common Stock

10/12/2020(1)

S

20,000

D

$7.8449

246,909(2)

I

LifeScience

Accelerator

Ltd.(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The original Form 4 filed on October 13, 2020 is amended by this Form 4 amendment to correctly reflect the transaction date in Table 1, Item 2. No other changes have been made to the original Form
  2. Reporting Person, through his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, sold an aggregate of 20,000 shares of Issuer common stock on October 12, 2020. Accordingly, Reporting Person beneficially owned 246,909 shares of Issuer common stock following the reported transactions.
  3. Mr. Bornstein is the CEO and Director of LSA- Life Science Accelerator Ltd. ("LSA") and of Shizim Ltd. ("Shizim"), and Mr. Bornstein is the majority equity owner of Shizim. Shizim is the majority equity owner of LSA. Accordingly, Mr. Bornstein may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares beneficially owned by these entities.

/s/ Yossi Bornstein

10/21/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Microbot Medical Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 21:44:01 UTC

