Microbot Medical : Form-4

Mr. Bornstein is the CEO and Director of LSA- Life Science Accelerator Ltd. ("LSA") and of Shizim Ltd. ("Shizim"), and Mr. Bornstein is the majority equity owner of Shizim. Shizim is the majority equity owner of LSA. Accordingly, Mr. Bornstein may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares beneficially owned by these entities.