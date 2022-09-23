Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microbot Medical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBOT   US59503A2042

MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.

(MBOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
4.980 USD   -8.96%
04:45pMICROBOT MEDICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Microbot Medical Attracts Another Leading Physician and Expands Capabilities of its Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Dr. Ripal Gandhi
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microbot Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Stockburger Aileen Ptucha
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. , 25 RECREATION PARK DRIVE, UNIT 108
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HINGHAM MA 02043
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Stockburger Aileen Ptucha
C/O MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.
25 RECREATION PARK DRIVE, UNIT 108
HINGHAM, MA02043 		X

Signatures
/s/ Aileen Stockburger 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The options vest as follows and in accordance with the terms of the Issuer's 2020 Omnibus Performance Award Plan: (a) on March 21, 2023, the option shall vest and shall become exercisable with respect to 25% of the common stock; and (b) on a quarterly basis over the next 30 months, the option shall equally vest and become exercisable with respect to the remaining 75% of the common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Microbot Medical Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Microbot Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,47 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 266%
Managers and Directors
Harel Gadot Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Vaknin Vice President-Finance
Simon Sharon Chief Technology Officer & General Manager
Eyal Morag Chief Medical Officer
Yoseph Bornstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.-27.07%39
MODERNA, INC.-51.05%48 634
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.44%35 552
LONZA GROUP AG-40.18%34 416
SEAGEN INC.-9.09%25 922
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.54%24 331