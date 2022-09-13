Advanced search
    MBOT   US59503A2042

MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.

(MBOT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
5.930 USD   +8.21%
07:00aMicrobot Medical to Review Recent Progress During H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
09/12MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Microbot Medical Commenced its First Step in the Anticipated Regulatory Process for its LIBERTY® Robotic System
GL
Microbot Medical to Review Recent Progress During H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Company Continues to Achieve Primary Objectives for its LIBERTY® Robotic System in 2022

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), announced that Harel Gadot, Chairman, President and CEO, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in NYC. Mr. Gadot will provide an overview of the Company and recent progress, including the commencement of the GLP pre-clinical trial, on Tuesday, September 13th at 2:30 pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section, under ‘Presentation + Resources’ of the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY and SCS, the outcome of its studies to evaluate LIBERTY, SCS and other existing and future technologies, any failure or inability to recruit physicians and clinicians to serve as primary investigators to conduct the SCS’s early feasibility study which could adversely affect or delay such study, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Michael Polyviou
EVC Group
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
732-933-2754


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 42,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 96,6%
Technical analysis trends MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,93 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
Managers and Directors
Harel Gadot Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Vaknin Vice President-Finance
Simon Sharon Chief Technology Officer & General Manager
Eyal Morag Chief Medical Officer
Yoseph Bornstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROBOT MEDICAL INC.-20.93%42
MODERNA, INC.-44.75%54 893
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.90%42 289
LONZA GROUP AG-30.12%41 505
SEAGEN INC.-2.91%27 684
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.01%25 446