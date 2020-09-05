Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

09/05/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Microchip Technology Inc. ("Microchip Technology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MCHP) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018.  Among other things, the complaint alleges that Microchip Technology and certain executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Microchip Technology's May 2018 acquisition of Microsemi Corporation.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether members of Microchip Technology's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged misconduct. 

Current Microchip Technology stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to March 1, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/microchip-technology-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-microchip-technology-inc-mchp-and-encourages-long-term-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301124777.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
