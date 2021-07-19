Microchip Technology : 2021 Proxy Statement and Annual Report

To approve an amendment and restatement of our Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock for the purpose of effecting a

Letter from Your Executive Chair and Your CEO and President

This past fiscal year has been a year of remarkable performance and resilience for Microchip. With the rest of the global community, we faced the COVID-19 pandemic and its health, social and economic challenges. Our business focus and Guiding Values remained constant, helping us navigate these challenges. Key among the principles within our Guiding Values is our commitment to people who are our stakeholders - our employees, customers, sales channel partners, supplier partners, investors, and the communities in which we live and work. It is this commitment to people that drives us to connect with them, and work together to empower innovation which enhances the human experience, and in the process meet our corporate goals and stakeholder obligations.

Microchip's Strong Performance In Light of COVID-19

In fiscal 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted people and businesses. There were negative impacts on production, that created supply chain and market disruption, and a global disruption of economic activity. In response to the early indications of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took proactive measures to safeguard the health of our employees. We quickly shifted to a work from home model wherever possible, pivoted to virtual engagement with all of our stakeholders, curtailed business travel, and implemented an enhanced cleaning schedule and other precautions for our facilities.

Due to uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in April 2020, we implemented a salary reduction program for our management and many other employees, as well as reducing cash bonuses and other discretionary expenses. The salary reduction program was comprised of a 20% salary reduction for our executive management, and a 10% reduction for U.S. non-manufacturing employees. Our Board also took a 20% cut in their cash compensation. In our U.S. factories some employees took salary reductions and others had rotating time off depending on the factory loading levels. Cost reduction actions in our non-U.S. locations depended on local law requirements in certain jurisdictions and employee consent for salary cuts in other jurisdictions. We believe it is a testament to our strong culture of shared sacrifices and shared rewards that about 98% of our worldwide team voluntarily participated in these expense reduction programs. Incredibly, about 5% of our worldwide team volunteered to take temporary salary reductions above the levels asked of them as a show of solidarity with Microchip at a time of extreme business uncertainty! As the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 virus abated and business conditions improved, board and management compensation reductions were reinstated later in the year.

In the second half of fiscal 2021, business conditions were very strong as businesses and individuals adapted to the effects of the pandemic. Supply chains, however, were stressed as many suppliers were not expecting the level of economic strength that occurred. Nonetheless, with this improvement in business conditions, Microchip was able to achieve records for net sales and non-GAAP gross margins, operating income, net income and EPS in fiscal 2021. It was heartening to see the "One World, One Microchip" spirit of our employees, and this spirit continues to give us strength and resolve to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead of us.

It is unfortunate that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and in certain locations in which we operate remains uncertain, and the ultimate impact of the pandemic will depend on many factors, such as the effectiveness of the pandemic containment efforts, including the use and effectiveness of vaccines. We regularly monitor new information regarding the severity of COVID-19 and the ability to contain, treat, or prevent it, and continue to take precautions in our facilities to safeguard the health of our employees and communities.

Our CEO Transition

Succession planning at all levels is the hallmark of companies that are built to last. We have been working together in a shared leadership model for many years in order to effect a seamless transition for Microchip when the time was right.

