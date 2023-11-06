O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Microchip Technology Inc, código ISIN BRM1CHBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,439000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,726178344 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 12/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 20/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 21/11/2023 até 22/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Microchip
Technology Inc (Company), ISIN BRM1CHBDR000, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,439000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,726178344 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 12/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 20/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 21/11/2023 to 22/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 06 November 2023
Microchip Technology, Inc. specializes in the design, production and marketing of integrated semiconductors, primarily for the household appliances, automotive, computer, and telecommunications sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- micro controllers (56%). The group also develops integrated security circuits and tools for programming of micro-controllers for specific applications;
- interface and analogue products (28.4%);
- other (15.6%) : primarily memory products (erasable and re-programmable electric memories).
At the end of March 2022, the group had 15 production sites worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Americas (24.3%), Asia (55.3%) and Europe (20.4%).