    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

(MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated : ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 06:33am EDT
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF

SENIOR SECURED NOTES

CHANDLER, Arizona - May 18, 2021 - Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) ('Microchip,' 'we' or 'our') announced today that it has commenced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the 'Notes'). Microchip intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under Microchip's revolving credit facility (the 'senior credit facilities'), to repay the $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.922% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and related fees and expenses of the offering.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by certain of Microchip's subsidiaries that guarantee obligations under our senior credit facilities as well as our outstanding 4.333% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, 2.670% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and 0.972% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (collectively, the 'existing secured notes').

The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a pari passu first lien basis with our senior credit facilities and our existing secured notes by the collateral that secures such obligations. The Notes will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Notes will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Microchip Technology

Announces Offering of

Senior Secured Notes

Cautionary Statement:

The statements contained in this press release relating to the proposed offering including the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to equity and debt market conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the economy, our business and the business of our customers and suppliers; our balance of cash and investments and the level of cash flow from our business; our available borrowings under our credit agreement; our ability to control the level of operating expenses relative to our level of revenues; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation, audit or investigation and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Microchip's recent filing on Form 10-K. You can obtain copies of Form 10-K and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the USA and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
