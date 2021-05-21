Microchip Technology Incorporated : ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES (Form 8-K)

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF

SENIOR SECURED NOTES

CHANDLER, Arizona - May 18, 2021 - Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) ('Microchip,' 'we' or 'our') announced today that it has commenced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the 'Notes'). Microchip intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under Microchip's revolving credit facility (the 'senior credit facilities'), to repay the $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.922% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and related fees and expenses of the offering.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by certain of Microchip's subsidiaries that guarantee obligations under our senior credit facilities as well as our outstanding 4.333% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, 2.670% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and 0.972% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (collectively, the 'existing secured notes').

The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a pari passu first lien basis with our senior credit facilities and our existing secured notes by the collateral that secures such obligations. The Notes will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Notes will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

