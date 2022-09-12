Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
67.42 USD   +0.69%
05:30pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at Goldman Conference.091222.pdf
PU
05:07pMicrochip Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference
AQ
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Microchip Technology Incorporated Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, Sep-08-2022 02:30 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : MCHP to Present at Goldman Conference.091222.pdf

09/12/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE

GOLDMAN SACHS 2022 COMMUNACOPIA + TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE

CHANDLER, Arizona - September 12, 2022 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 9:15 a.m. (Pacific Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and CFO. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Goldman, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:30pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at Goldman Conference.091222.pdf
PU
05:07pMicrochip Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Con..
AQ
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Microchip Technology Incorporated Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technol..
CI
09/08MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation Citi Conference Sept 2022.090822.pdf
PU
09/06MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at Citi Conference.090622.pdf
PU
09/06Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
AQ
08/24MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24INSIDER SELL : Microchip Technology
MT
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Microchip Technology Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/23MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 142 M - -
Net income 2023 2 177 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 36 994 M 36 994 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 66,96 $
Average target price 86,49 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-23.09%36 994
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.89%399 330
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.08%358 092
BROADCOM INC.-21.49%211 573
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.41%156 006
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.79%148 292