Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : MCHP to Present at the Wells Fargo Conference.113021.pdf

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE WELLS FARGO 5TH ANNUAL VIRTUAL TMT SUMMIT

CHANDLER, Arizona - November 309, 2021 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Wells Fargo, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,500 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:41pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at the Wells Fargo Conference.113021.pdf
PU
04:16pMicrochip Technology to Present at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit
GL
08:01aMost Versatile maXTouch® Touchscreen Controller Ever Offers Extensive Screen Format Fle..
AQ
11/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at the Credit Suisse Conference.112921.pdf
PU
11/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/29Microchip Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference
GL
11/29Microchip Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference
AQ
11/23INSIDER SELL : Microchip Technology
MT
11/22MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Adds Second Development Tool Offering for Designers Using Its Low-P..
PU
11/18MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2037 Notes November 2021.11182..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 745 M - -
Net income 2022 1 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 46 831 M 46 831 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,00x
EV / Sales 2023 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 84,40 $
Average target price 96,68 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.22.22%46 831
NVIDIA CORPORATION155.66%834 400
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.45%553 298
BROADCOM INC.28.89%232 292
QUALCOMM, INC.20.61%205 789
INTEL CORPORATION0.36%203 350