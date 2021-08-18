Log in
Microchip Technology : MCHP to Webcast Annual Meeting.081821.pdf

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO WEBCAST

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CHANDLER, Arizona - August 18, 2021 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Shareholders' Meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at www.microchip.com. A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.comfor a period of 14 days following the meeting.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will only consist of the official business of the shareholders' meeting and will not include an investor presentation. If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please note that, regardless of vaccination status, you will be required to wear a mask in all areas of our facility and to ahere to social distancing guidelines. In addition, upon arriving at our facility, you will be required to complete a short questionnaire relating to COVID-19 signs and symptoms and exposure prior to being admitted to the meeting.

Any forward-looking statements made during the meeting are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
