Microchip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2024 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED

NOTES OF MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

0.125% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024

CUSIP Number 595017 AU81

To the Holders of the 0.125% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") of Microchip Technology Incorporated:

On August 3, 2021, Microchip Technology Incorporated, a Delaware Corporation (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to its holders of common stock of $0.437 per share (the "Cash Dividend"). The Cash Dividend is payable on September 3, 2021 to the Company's stockholders of record on August 20, 2021 (the "Record Date").

Immediately after the open of business on August 19, 2021 (the "Ex-Dividend Date"), pursuant to Section 14.04(d) of the Indenture, dated as of December 1, 2020 (the "Indenture"), by and between the Company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee (the "Trustee"), the Conversion Rate on the Notes was adjusted as a result of the Cash Dividend. Pursuant to Section 14.04(d) of the Indenture, the Conversion Rate with respect to the Notes is now changed such that each Holder of Notes will be entitled to receive 5.3563 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to adjustment as provided in Article 14 of the Indenture.

Additionally, the maximum conversion rate, Additional Shares, Stock Price and each of the thresholds described in Section 14.03 of the Indenture have been similarly adjusted.

Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Indenture. This notice is being sent to you pursuant to Section 14.04(k) of the Indenture. If you have any questions, please contact J. Eric Bjornholt at the Company, telephone 480-792-7804.