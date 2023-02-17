Advanced search
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2025 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2024 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
Microchip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2037 Notes February 2023.021723

02/17/2023 | 05:13pm EST
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES OF

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

2.250% Convertible Junior Subordinated Notes due 2037

CUSIP Number 595017 AH71

To the Holders of the 2.250% Convertible Junior Subordinated Notes due 2037 (the "Notes") of Microchip Technology Incorporated:

On February 2, 2023, Microchip Technology Incorporated, a Delaware Corporation (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to its holders of common stock of $0.358 per share (the "Cash Dividend"). The Cash Dividend is payable on March 7, 2023 to the Company's stockholders of record on February 21, 2023 (the "Record Date").

Immediately after the open of business on February 17, 2023 (the "Ex-Dividend Date"), pursuant to Section 14.04(e) of the Indenture, dated as of February 15, 2017 (the "Indenture"), by and between the Company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee (the "Trustee"), the Conversion Rate on the Notes was adjusted as a result of the Cash Dividend. Pursuant to Section 14.04(e) of the Indenture, the Conversion Rate with respect to the Notes is now changed such that each Holder of Notes will be entitled to receive 22.2061 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to adjustment as provided in Article 14 of the Indenture. Additionally, pursuant to Section 14.04(a) of the Indenture, the Incremental Share Factor with respect to the Notes is now changed to 11.1042 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to adjustment as provided in Article 14 of the Indenture.

Lastly, the maximum conversion rate, Additional Shares, Stock Price and each of the thresholds described in Section 14.03 of the Indenture have been similarly adjusted.

Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Indenture. This notice is being sent to you pursuant to Section 14.04(l) of the Indenture. If you have any questions, please contact J. Eric Bjornholt at the Company, telephone 480-792-7804.

  • The CUSIP number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of Notes. Neither the Company nor the Trustee shall be responsible for the selection or use of the CUSIP number, nor is any representation made as to their correctness with respect to the Notes or as indicated in this notice.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:12:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
