Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
83.27 USD   -1.20%
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2025 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2024 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : Officers Certificate 2024 Notes February 2023.021723

02/17/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFFICERS' CERTIFICATE

February 17, 2023

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee

333 S. Grand Avenue

Fifth Floor, Suite 5A/MAC E2064-05A

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Attention: Michael Tu, Corporate Trust Dept.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

The undersigned, as officers of and on behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and in connection with that certain Indenture dated as of December 1, 2020, between the Company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (the "Trustee"), concerning the Company's 0.125% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") do hereby certify as follows:

1. This Officers' Certificate is being delivered to the Trustee pursuant to Section 14.04(k) of the Indenture.

  1. After giving effect to the adjustment to the Conversion Rate of the Notes for the reasons set forth in paragraph 4 below, the Conversion Rate for the Notes is now 10.8048.
  2. Additionally, the maximum conversion rate, Additional Shares, Stock Price and each of the thresholds described in Section 14.03 of the Indenture have been similarly adjusted.
  3. The adjustment to the Conversion Rate is required because the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.358 per share (the "Cash Dividend"). The Cash Dividend is payable on March 7, 2023 to stockholders of record of the Company on February 21, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The adjustment became effective immediately after the open of business on February 17, 2023 (the "Ex-Dividend Date").

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this Officers' Certificate have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this Officers' Certificate as of the date first set forth above.

By:

Name: J. Eric Bjornholt

Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

By:

Name: Kimberly van Herk

Title: Secretary

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480-792-7200 FAX 480-899-9210

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:12:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2025 Notes February 2023.02172..
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes February 2023.02172..
PU
05:30pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2024 Notes February 2023.02172..
PU
05:13pMicrochip Technology : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2037 Notes February 2023.02172..
PU
05:13pMicrochip Technology : Officers Certificate 2024 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:13pMicrochip Technology : Officers Certificate 2025 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:13pMicrochip Technology : Officers Certificate 2027 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
05:13pMicrochip Technology : Officers Certificate 2037 Notes February 2023.021723
PU
11:43aMicrochip Technology Plans $880 Million Expansion for Colorado Springs Chip Manufacturi..
MT
11:05aMicrochip Plans to Invest $880 Million to Expand its Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Silicon ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 430 M - -
Net income 2023 2 249 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 959 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 46 365 M 46 365 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 84,64 $
Average target price 97,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.20.48%46 365
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.55%541 469
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%451 275
BROADCOM INC.8.68%250 957
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%159 565
QUALCOMM, INC.18.39%145 128