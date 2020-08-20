Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology, Inc.    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microchip Technology : Officers Certificate 2025 Debentures August 2020.082020.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

OFFICERS' CERTIFICATE

August 20, 2020

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee

333 S. Grand Avenue

Fifth Floor, Suite 5A/MAC E2064-05A

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Attention: Michael Tu, Corporate Trust Dept.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

The undersigned, as officers of and on behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and in connection with that certain Indenture dated as of February 11, 2015, between the Company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (the "Trustee"), concerning the Company's 1.625% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") do hereby certify as follows:

  1. This Officers' Certificate is being delivered to the Trustee pursuant to Section 14.04(k) of the Indenture.
  2. After giving effect to the adjustment to the Conversion Rate of the Notes for the reasons set forth in paragraph 5 below, the Conversion Rate for the Notes is now 16.4300.
  3. After giving effect to the adjustments to the Conversion Rate of the Notes for the reasons set forth in paragraph 5 below, the Incremental Share Factor for the Notes is now 8.2150.
  4. Additionally, the maximum conversion rate, Additional Shares, Stock Price and each of the thresholds described in Section 14.03 of the Indenture have been similarly adjusted.
  5. The adjustment to the Conversion Rate is required because The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.3680 per share (the "Cash Dividend"). The Cash Dividend is payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Company on August 21, 2020 (the "Record Date"). The adjustment became effective immediately after the open of business on August 20, 2020 (the "Ex- Dividend Date").

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this Officers' Certificate have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this Officers' Certificate as of the date first set forth

above.

By:

Name: J. Eric Bjornholt

Title: Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

By:

Name: Kimberly van Herk

Title: Secretary

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200 FAX 480•899•9210

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 21:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 225 2037 Notes Augus..
PU
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes August 20..
PU
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2025 Debentures Augu..
PU
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2027 Notes August 2020.082020.pdf
PU
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2037 2250 Notes August 2020.082020.p..
PU
05:48pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2025 Debentures August 2020.082020.p..
PU
01:18pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
08/20MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18Microchip Announces High-Speed CoaXPress® 2.0 Devices that Speed Machine Visi..
GL
08/13MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Webcast Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 169 M - -
Net income 2021 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,1x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 27 295 M 27 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118,96 $
Last Close Price 108,12 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.3.25%27 295
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED25.38%377 318
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.35%298 673
INTEL CORPORATION-19.25%205 547
BROADCOM INC.4.17%132 403
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.94%126 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group