Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microchip Technology : Officers Certificate 2037 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf

08/20/2021 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFFICERS' CERTIFICATE

August 19, 2021

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee

333 S. Grand Avenue

Fifth Floor, Suite 5A/MAC E2064-05A

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Attention: Michael Tu, Corporate Trust Dept.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

The undersigned, as officers of and on behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and in connection with that certain Indenture dated as of February 15, 2017, between the Company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (the "Trustee"), concerning the Company's 2.250% Convertible Junior Subordinated Notes due 2037 (the "Notes") do hereby certify as follows:

1. This Officers' Certificate is being delivered to the Trustee pursuant to Section 14.04(l) of the Indenture.

  1. After giving effect to the adjustment to the Conversion Rate of the Notes for the reasons set forth in paragraph 5 below, the Conversion Rate for the Notes is now 10.8460.
  2. After giving effect to the adjustments to the Conversion Rate of the Notes for the reasons set forth in paragraph 5 below, the Incremental Share Factor for the Notes is now 5.4231.
  3. Additionally, the maximum conversion rate, Additional Shares, Stock Price and each of the thresholds described in Section 14.03 of the Indenture have been similarly adjusted.
  4. The adjustment to the Conversion Rate is required because The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.437 per share (the "Cash Dividend"). The Cash Dividend is payable on September 3, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Company on August 20, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The adjustment became effective immediately after the open of business on August 19, 2021 (the "Ex-Dividend Date").

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this Officers' Certificate have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this Officers' Certificate as of the date first set forth above.

By:

Name: J. Eric Bjornholt

Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

By:

Name: Kimberly van Herk

Title: Secretary

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480-792-7200 FAX 480-899-9210

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2025 Notes August 20..
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2024 Notes August 20..
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2037 Notes August 20..
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes August 20..
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2037 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2027 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2025 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf
PU
01:54aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Officers Certificate 2024 Notes August 2021.081921.pdf
PU
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Microchip Technology Insider Reports Option Conversion Extendin..
MT
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Microchip Technology Insider Exercises Options Extending 90-Day..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 604 M - -
Net income 2022 1 188 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 39 530 M 39 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 144,25 $
Average target price 179,83 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.4.45%39 530
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.47%533 899
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.65%474 477
INTEL CORPORATION5.26%211 735
BROADCOM INC.8.15%192 400
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.74%169 686