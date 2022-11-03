Advanced search
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
59.46 USD   -1.95%
05:06pMicrochip Technology : Incremental Dilutive Shares at September 30 2022.110322
PU
05:06pMicrochip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of September 30 2022.110322
PU
05:06pMicrochip Technology : Three Months ended September 30 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.110322
PU
Microchip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of September 30 2022.110322

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Microchip Technology Incorporated

Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics

Dollar amounts in millions

Coupon

Interest

Balance at

Rate

Maturity

9/30/2022

Revolving Credit Facility

$

972.1

4.333% 2023 Notes

4.333%

6/1/2023

1,000.0

2.670% 2023 Notes

2.670%

9/1/2023

1,000.0

0.972% 2024 Notes

0.972%

2/15/2024

1,400.0

0.983% 2024 Notes

0.983%

9/1/2024

1,000.0

4.250% 2025 Notes

4.250%

9/1/2025

1,200.0

Total Senior Indebtedness

6,572.1

Senior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding

2025 Senior Convertible Debt

1.625%

2/15/2025

12.4

2027 Senior Convertible Debt

1.625%

2/15/2027

82.2

2024 Senior Convertible Debt

0.125%

11/15/2024

665.5

Junior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding

2037 Junior Convertible Debt

2.250%

2/15/2037

6.5

Total Convertible Debt

766.6

Total Gross Debt 1

$

7,338.7

Cash and Short-term Investments

$

306.8

Total Gross Debt Less Cash and Short-term Investments

$

7,031.9

Credit Agreement Leverage Metrics 2

Total Leverage Ratio

1.9239

Net Leverage Ratio

1.8435

Notes

1 - Refer to Note 6 Debt of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") and our Form 10-Q as previously filed with the SEC for further information on our indebtedness.

2 - The following leverage metrics are based on the definitions in our Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated December 16, 2021 based on last twelve month adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and including the adjusted EBITDA of acquired companies divided into:

  • for the Total Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt; and
  • for the Net Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less Cash and Short-term Investments.

Refer to page 2 of this document for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and our disclosures related to the use of this Non-GAAP measure.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation - adjusted EBITDA

Dollar amounts in millions

The following calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition contained in our Credit Agreement.

For the three months ended:

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

Net income

$

352.8

$

437.9

$

507.2

$

546.2

Additions:

Interest expense

62.1

57.8

50.3

53.3

Income tax provision

88.7

41.3

139.4

152.9

Depreciation

64.9

59.3

71.7

63.6

Amortization

235.7

233.9

187.7

188.2

Special (income) charges and other, net as reflected on the Consolidated

Statements of Income

(0.3)

9.1

(16.9)

4.3

Professional services associated with certain legal matters

1.8

2.8

0.9

2.3

IT security remediation

0.2

-

-

-

Share-based compensation expenses

50.9

47.0

41.2

41.3

Acquisition-related

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.9

Other (income) loss as reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Income

(4.6)

0.7

(1.7)

0.8

Subtractions:

Interest Income

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

(0.2)

Loss on settlement of debt

16.1

11.8

6.2

2.1

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$

869.4

$

902.6

$

986.7

$

1,055.7

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022

$

3,814.4

Disclosure Regarding adjusted EBITDA as a Non-GAAPFinancial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and the above calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition in our Credit Agreement. In the above table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to Net Income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of adjusted EBITDA might not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it should not be construed as a substitute for amounts determined in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations associated with the use of adjusted EBITDA, including that it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance. We compensate for this by presenting such information on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and providing a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
