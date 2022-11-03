Microchip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of September 30 2022.110322
11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics
Dollar amounts in millions
Coupon
Interest
Balance at
Rate
Maturity
9/30/2022
Revolving Credit Facility
$
972.1
4.333% 2023 Notes
4.333%
6/1/2023
1,000.0
2.670% 2023 Notes
2.670%
9/1/2023
1,000.0
0.972% 2024 Notes
0.972%
2/15/2024
1,400.0
0.983% 2024 Notes
0.983%
9/1/2024
1,000.0
4.250% 2025 Notes
4.250%
9/1/2025
1,200.0
Total Senior Indebtedness
6,572.1
Senior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding
2025 Senior Convertible Debt
1.625%
2/15/2025
12.4
2027 Senior Convertible Debt
1.625%
2/15/2027
82.2
2024 Senior Convertible Debt
0.125%
11/15/2024
665.5
Junior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding
2037 Junior Convertible Debt
2.250%
2/15/2037
6.5
Total Convertible Debt
766.6
Total Gross Debt 1
$
7,338.7
Cash and Short-term Investments
$
306.8
Total Gross Debt Less Cash and Short-term Investments
$
7,031.9
Credit Agreement Leverage Metrics 2
Total Leverage Ratio
1.9239
Net Leverage Ratio
1.8435
Notes
1 - Refer to Note 6 Debt of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") and our Form 10-Q as previously filed with the SEC for further information on our indebtedness.
2 - The following leverage metrics are based on the definitions in our Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated December 16, 2021 based on last twelve month adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and including the adjusted EBITDA of acquired companies divided into:
for the Total Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt; and
for the Net Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less Cash and Short-term Investments.
Refer to page 2 of this document for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and our disclosures related to the use of this Non-GAAP measure.
Microchip Technology Incorporated
GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation - adjusted EBITDA
Dollar amounts in millions
The following calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition contained in our Credit Agreement.
For the three months ended:
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA
12/31/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
Net income
$
352.8
$
437.9
$
507.2
$
546.2
Additions:
Interest expense
62.1
57.8
50.3
53.3
Income tax provision
88.7
41.3
139.4
152.9
Depreciation
64.9
59.3
71.7
63.6
Amortization
235.7
233.9
187.7
188.2
Special (income) charges and other, net as reflected on the Consolidated
Statements of Income
(0.3)
9.1
(16.9)
4.3
Professional services associated with certain legal matters
1.8
2.8
0.9
2.3
IT security remediation
0.2
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expenses
50.9
47.0
41.2
41.3
Acquisition-related
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.9
Other (income) loss as reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Income
(4.6)
0.7
(1.7)
0.8
Subtractions:
Interest Income
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
(0.2)
Loss on settlement of debt
16.1
11.8
6.2
2.1
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
$
869.4
$
902.6
$
986.7
$
1,055.7
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
$
3,814.4
Disclosure Regarding adjusted EBITDA as aNon-GAAPFinancial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and the above calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition in our Credit Agreement. In the above table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to Net Income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of adjusted EBITDA might not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it should not be construed as a substitute for amounts determined in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations associated with the use of adjusted EBITDA, including that it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance. We compensate for this by presenting such information on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and providing a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results.
