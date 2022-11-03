Microchip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of September 30 2022.110322

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics

Dollar amounts in millions

Coupon Interest Balance at Rate Maturity 9/30/2022 Revolving Credit Facility $ 972.1 4.333% 2023 Notes 4.333% 6/1/2023 1,000.0 2.670% 2023 Notes 2.670% 9/1/2023 1,000.0 0.972% 2024 Notes 0.972% 2/15/2024 1,400.0 0.983% 2024 Notes 0.983% 9/1/2024 1,000.0 4.250% 2025 Notes 4.250% 9/1/2025 1,200.0 Total Senior Indebtedness 6,572.1 Senior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding 2025 Senior Convertible Debt 1.625% 2/15/2025 12.4 2027 Senior Convertible Debt 1.625% 2/15/2027 82.2 2024 Senior Convertible Debt 0.125% 11/15/2024 665.5 Junior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding 2037 Junior Convertible Debt 2.250% 2/15/2037 6.5 Total Convertible Debt 766.6 Total Gross Debt 1 $ 7,338.7 Cash and Short-term Investments $ 306.8 Total Gross Debt Less Cash and Short-term Investments $ 7,031.9 Credit Agreement Leverage Metrics 2 Total Leverage Ratio 1.9239 Net Leverage Ratio 1.8435

Notes

1 - Refer to Note 6 Debt of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") and our Form 10-Q as previously filed with the SEC for further information on our indebtedness.

2 - The following leverage metrics are based on the definitions in our Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated December 16, 2021 based on last twelve month adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and including the adjusted EBITDA of acquired companies divided into:

for the Total Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt; and

for the Net Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less Cash and Short-term Investments.

Refer to page 2 of this document for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and our disclosures related to the use of this Non-GAAP measure.