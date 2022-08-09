Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-08-09 pm EDT
67.46 USD   -4.85%
12:59pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Statement on the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022
PU
08/08MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Present at KeyBanc Conference
PU
08/08Microchip Technology to Present at the KeyBanc 23rd Annual Vail Global Tech Leadership Forum
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : Statement on the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022

08/09/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The passage of the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022, which was signed into law today by President Biden, is good for our semiconductor industry and good for America. It provides critical investments to even the global playing field for U.S. semiconductor companies and is strategically important for our economic and national security. As the largest U.S.-headquartered supplier of microcontrollers and the global leader in semiconductors in aerospace and defense electronics, we will benefit from the Act's investment tax credits and potential additional grants. These financial incentives and other potential funding will be used to support Microchip's specialized manufacturing technologies for products that are vitally important to the national defense as well as various commercial industries. We applaud the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and particularly the Congressional members who supported the bill in Arizona, Colorado and Oregon where we operate our manufacturing facilities.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
12:59pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Statement on the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022
PU
08/08MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Present at KeyBanc Conference
PU
08/08Microchip Technology to Present at the KeyBanc 23rd Annual Vail Global Tech Leadership ..
AQ
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Still seeing the glass half full
MS
08/04Microchip Expands Its Portfolio of MPU-Based System-on-Modules (SOMs) with the SAM9X60D..
AQ
08/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Illinois Tool Works, Eaton, Marathon Petroleum, Microchip Techno..
MS
08/03Morgan Stanley Adjusts Microchip Technology's Price Target to $82 from $81, Keeps Overw..
MT
08/03Mizuho Securities Increases Microchip Technology's Price Target to $75 From $72, Keeps ..
MT
08/03Wells Fargo Raises Microchip Technology's Price Target to $75 From $60, Maintains Equal..
MT
08/03Cowen Raises Microchip Technology's Price Target to $72 From $60, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 148 M - -
Net income 2023 2 162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 39 171 M 39 171 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 70,90 $
Average target price 85,97 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-17.92%39 171
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%445 539
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%442 088
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%220 295
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%167 026
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%165 991