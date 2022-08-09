Microchip Technology : Statement on the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022

The passage of the CHIPS & Science Act of 2022, which was signed into law today by President Biden, is good for our semiconductor industry and good for America. It provides critical investments to even the global playing field for U.S. semiconductor companies and is strategically important for our economic and national security. As the largest U.S.-headquartered supplier of microcontrollers and the global leader in semiconductors in aerospace and defense electronics, we will benefit from the Act's investment tax credits and potential additional grants. These financial incentives and other potential funding will be used to support Microchip's specialized manufacturing technologies for products that are vitally important to the national defense as well as various commercial industries. We applaud the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and particularly the Congressional members who supported the bill in Arizona, Colorado and Oregon where we operate our manufacturing facilities.