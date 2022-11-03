Microchip Technology : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q2 FY23.110322

Microchip Technology Incorporated
Supplemental Financial Information
Amounts in millions
|
GAAP Net Sales by Geography
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
Americas
|
$
|
525.1
|
|
$
|
1,021.3
|
Europe
|
|
415.8
|
|
|
813.4
|
Asia
|
|
1,132.3
|
|
|
2,202.1
|
Total Net Sales
|
$
|
2,073.2
|
|
$
|
4,036.8
|
GAAP Net Sales by Product Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
Microcontrollers
|
$
|
1,179.5
|
$
|
2,242.5
|
Analog
|
|
572.5
|
|
|
1,152.5
|
Other
|
|
321.2
|
|
|
641.8
|
Total Net Sales
|
$
|
2,073.2
|
|
$
|
4,036.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:57 UTC.