Microchip Technology : Three Months ended September 30 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.110322
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
1,649.8
Professional
Amortization of
Share-based
Acquisition-
services
Special charges
Loss on
Non-cash other
Other non-
GAAP
compensation
associated with
acquired
(income) and
settlement of
GAAP tax
Non-GAAP
related costs
intangible
expense, net
expense
certain legal
other, net
debt
adjustment
assets
matters
Cost of sales
$
581.5
(9.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
572.4
Gross profit
1,068.3
9.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,077.4
Gross profit percentage
64.8 %
65.3 %
Research and development
246.2
(26.1)
(0.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
219.9
Selling, general and administrative
179.9
(20.5)
(1.0)
(1.7)
-
-
-
-
-
156.7
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
215.7
-
-
-
(215.7)
-
-
-
-
-
Special charges (income) and other, net
10.2
-
-
-
-
(10.2)
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
652.0
(46.6)
(1.2)
(1.7)
(215.7)
(10.2)
-
-
-
376.6
Operating income
416.3
55.7
1.2
1.7
215.7
10.2
-
-
-
700.8
Operating income percentage
25.2 %
42.5 %
Other expense, net
(151.5)
-
-
-
-
-
85.2
10.1
-
(56.2)
Income before income taxes
264.8
55.7
1.2
1.7
215.7
10.2
85.2
10.1
-
644.6
Income tax provision
22.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16.1
38.9
Net income
$
242.0
55.7
1.2
1.7
215.7
10.2
85.2
10.1
(16.1)
$
605.7
Net income percentage
14.7 %
36.7 %
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.43
$
1.07
Diluted common shares outstanding
565.9
565.9
Disclaimer
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:58 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023
8 138 M
-
-
Net income 2023
2 173 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
6 122 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
15,8x
15,8x
Yield 2023
2,03%
Capitalization
33 503 M
33 503 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,87x
4,87x
EV / Sales 2024
4,75x
4,75x
Nbr of Employees
21 000
21 000
Free-Float
93,6%
