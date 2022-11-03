Advanced search
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
59.46 USD   -1.95%
Microchip Technology : Three Months ended September 30 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.110322

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Net sales

$

1,649.8

Professional

Amortization of

Share-based

Acquisition-

services

Special charges

Loss on

Non-cash other

Other non-

GAAP

compensation

associated with

acquired

(income) and

settlement of

GAAP tax

Non-GAAP

related costs

intangible

expense, net

expense

certain legal

other, net

debt

adjustment

assets

matters

Cost of sales

$

581.5

(9.1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

$

572.4

Gross profit

1,068.3

9.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,077.4

Gross profit percentage

64.8 %

65.3 %

Research and development

246.2

(26.1)

(0.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

219.9

Selling, general and administrative

179.9

(20.5)

(1.0)

(1.7)

-

-

-

-

-

156.7

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

215.7

-

-

-

(215.7)

-

-

-

-

-

Special charges (income) and other, net

10.2

-

-

-

-

(10.2)

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

652.0

(46.6)

(1.2)

(1.7)

(215.7)

(10.2)

-

-

-

376.6

Operating income

416.3

55.7

1.2

1.7

215.7

10.2

-

-

-

700.8

Operating income percentage

25.2 %

42.5 %

Other expense, net

(151.5)

-

-

-

-

-

85.2

10.1

-

(56.2)

Income before income taxes

264.8

55.7

1.2

1.7

215.7

10.2

85.2

10.1

-

644.6

Income tax provision

22.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16.1

38.9

Net income

$

242.0

55.7

1.2

1.7

215.7

10.2

85.2

10.1

(16.1)

$

605.7

Net income percentage

14.7 %

36.7 %

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.43

$

1.07

Diluted common shares outstanding

565.9

565.9

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
