Microchip Technology : Three Months ended September 30 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.110322
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
2,073.2
Professional
Share-based
Acquisition-
services
Amortization of
Special charges
Loss on
Other non-GAAP
GAAP
compensation
associated with
acquired
(income) and
settlement of
Non-GAAP
related costs
tax adjustment
expense
certain legal
intangible assets
other, net
debt
matters
Cost of sales
$
675.3
(6.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
668.8
Gross profit
1,397.9
6.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,404.4
Gross profit percentage
67.4 %
67.7 %
Research and development
268.6
(19.8)
(0.2)
-
-
-
-
-
248.6
Selling, general and administrative
202.4
(15.0)
(0.7)
(2.3)
-
-
-
-
184.4
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
167.5
-
-
-
(167.5)
-
-
-
-
Special charges (income) and other, net
4.3
-
-
-
-
(4.3)
-
-
-
Operating expenses
642.8
(34.8)
(0.9)
(2.3)
(167.5)
(4.3)
-
-
433.0
Operating income
755.1
41.3
0.9
2.3
167.5
4.3
-
-
971.4
Operating income percentage
36.4 %
46.9 %
Other expense, net
(56.0)
-
-
-
-
-
2.1
-
(53.9)
Income before income taxes
699.1
41.3
0.9
2.3
167.5
4.3
2.1
-
917.5
Income tax provision
152.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49.8)
103.1
Net income
$
546.2
41.3
0.9
2.3
167.5
4.3
2.1
49.8
$
814.4
Net income percentage
26.3 %
39.3 %
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.98
$
1.46
Diluted common shares outstanding
558.3
558.3
Disclaimer
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:57 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
