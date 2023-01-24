Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31:49 2023-01-24 pm EST
75.89 USD   -0.56%
12:03pMicrochip Technology : UNH InterOperability Lab and Microchip Technology Partner to Expand 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY-C Automotive Compliance Testing
PU
01/19New All-in-One Hybrid Power Drive Module Solution from Microchip is Designed for Electric Aviation Applications to Reduce Development Time and Weight
AQ
01/18Citigroup Adjusts Microchip Technology's Price Target to $74 From $62, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : UNH InterOperability Lab and Microchip Technology Partner to Expand 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY-C Automotive Compliance Testing

01/24/2023 | 12:03pm EST
CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 - The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced they have expanded testing for the 1000BASE-T1 PCS and PHY Control market to help further compliance for the automotive industry. By partnering with Microchip Technology, who created a development test platform that is compatible with OPEN Alliance Test Plans for 1000BASE-T1 conformance testing, the automotive industry is even closer to having a complete compliance for chip manufacturers. The enhancements of the testing will allow manufacturers the ability to go to market with greater confidence in their products.

Aided by Microchip's test tool development, complete coverage of conformance testing for physical link training (PHY Control) and coding sublayer (PCS) requirements is now available, which will drive improved interoperability across the industry.

"To advance Ethernet in-vehicle networking, multi-vendor, standards-compliant devices are a necessity," said Charles Forni, Vice President of Microchip's USB and Networking business unit. "Microchip is pleased to partner with UNH-IOL to enable the test capability to deliver interoperable devices, providing the market with added choice and flexibility for Single Pair Ethernet."

The UNH-IOL has been a key player in the automotive industry supporting the adoption and standardization of in-vehicle Ethernet technologies for many years, contributing to various standards bodies and industry alliances, including IEEE®, Avnu Alliance and OPEN Alliance. The new capability enables testing based on the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans and clearer definitions of the tests inside the OPEN Alliance TC12 test plans authored by UNH-IOL staff.

"IEEE conformance validation of Single Pair Ethernet is essential for automotive OEMs and semiconductor vendors alike." said Bob Noseworthy, Principal Engineer at UNH-IOL. "Microchip's support in enabling this capability is greatly appreciated."

By providing high-quality test plans and access to test equipment for automotive networks, UNH-IOL enables businesses to improve products and accelerate market readiness. To participate and learn more about the UNH-IOL's current Automotive Testing including Microchip's new 1000BASE-T1 Single-Pair Ethernet testing station, visit the IOL website.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Attachments

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:01:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 380 M - -
Net income 2023 2 277 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 41 971 M 41 971 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
EV / Sales 2024 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 76,31 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.8.63%41 971
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.33%472 340
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 277
BROADCOM INC.2.08%243 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.71%161 702
QUALCOMM, INC.19.18%146 885