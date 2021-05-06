Microchip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of March 31 2021.050621.pdf

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics

Dollar amounts in millions

Coupon Interest Balance at Rate Maturity 3/31/2021 Senior Secured Indebtedness Revolving Credit Facility $ 2,346.6 3.922% 2021 Notes 3.922% 6/1/2021 1,000.0 4.333% 2023 Notes 4.333% 6/1/2023 1,000.0 2.670% 2023 Notes 2.670% 9/1/2023 1,000.0 0.972% 2024 Notes 0.972% 2/15/2024 1,400.0 Senior Unsecured Indebtedness 4.250% 2025 Notes 4.250% 9/1/2025 1,200.0 Total Senior Indebtedness 7,946.6 Senior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding 2025 Senior Convertible Debt 1.625% 2/15/2025 141.4 2027 Senior Convertible Debt 1.625% 2/15/2027 333.3 2024 Senior Convertible Debt 0.125% 11/15/2024 665.5 Junior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding 2037 Junior Convertible Debt 2.250% 2/15/2037 122.6 Total Convertible Debt 1,262.8 Total Gross Debt 1 $ 9,209.4 Cash and Short-term Investments $ 282.0 Total Gross Debt Less Cash and Short-term Investments $ 8,927.4 Credit Agreement Leverage Metrics 2 Senior Leverage Ratio 3.3459 Total Leverage Ratio (excludes 2037 Junior Convertible Debt) 3.8260 Net Leverage Ratio (excludes 2037 Junior Convertible Debt) 3.7073

Notes

1 - Refer to Note 7, Debt of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 22, 2020 (the "Form 10- K") and our Form 10-Q as previously filed with the SEC for further information on our indebtedness.

2 - The following leverage metrics are based on the definitions in our Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated May 29, 2018 and Amendment No.2 to Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated March 21, 2020, based on last twelve month adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and including the adjusted EBITDA of acquired companies divided into:

for the Senior Leverage Ratio, Total Senior Secured Indebtedness;

for the Total Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less the 2037 Junior Convertible Debt; and

for the Net Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less the 2037 Junior Convertible Debt less Cash and Short-term Investments.

Refer to page 2 of this document for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and our disclosures related to the use of this Non-GAAP measure.