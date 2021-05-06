Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of March 31 2021.050621.pdf

05/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics

Dollar amounts in millions

Coupon

Interest

Balance at

Rate

Maturity

3/31/2021

Senior Secured Indebtedness

Revolving Credit Facility

$

2,346.6

3.922% 2021 Notes

3.922%

6/1/2021

1,000.0

4.333% 2023 Notes

4.333%

6/1/2023

1,000.0

2.670% 2023 Notes

2.670%

9/1/2023

1,000.0

0.972% 2024 Notes

0.972%

2/15/2024

1,400.0

Senior Unsecured Indebtedness

4.250% 2025 Notes

4.250%

9/1/2025

1,200.0

Total Senior Indebtedness

7,946.6

Senior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding

2025 Senior Convertible Debt

1.625%

2/15/2025

141.4

2027 Senior Convertible Debt

1.625%

2/15/2027

333.3

2024 Senior Convertible Debt

0.125%

11/15/2024

665.5

Junior Subordinated Convertible Debt - Principal Outstanding

2037 Junior Convertible Debt

2.250%

2/15/2037

122.6

Total Convertible Debt

1,262.8

Total Gross Debt 1

$

9,209.4

Cash and Short-term Investments

$

282.0

Total Gross Debt Less Cash and Short-term Investments

$

8,927.4

Credit Agreement Leverage Metrics 2

Senior Leverage Ratio

3.3459

Total Leverage Ratio (excludes 2037 Junior Convertible Debt)

3.8260

Net Leverage Ratio (excludes 2037 Junior Convertible Debt)

3.7073

Notes

1 - Refer to Note 7, Debt of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 22, 2020 (the "Form 10- K") and our Form 10-Q as previously filed with the SEC for further information on our indebtedness.

2 - The following leverage metrics are based on the definitions in our Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated May 29, 2018 and Amendment No.2 to Amended and Restated Credit Facility Agreement dated March 21, 2020, based on last twelve month adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and including the adjusted EBITDA of acquired companies divided into:

  • for the Senior Leverage Ratio, Total Senior Secured Indebtedness;
  • for the Total Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less the 2037 Junior Convertible Debt; and
  • for the Net Leverage Ratio, Gross Debt less the 2037 Junior Convertible Debt less Cash and Short-term Investments.

Refer to page 2 of this document for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and our disclosures related to the use of this Non-GAAP measure.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation - adjusted EBITDA

Dollar amounts in millions

The following calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition contained in our Credit Agreement.

For the three months ended:

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

Net income

$

123.6

$

73.6

$

36.2

$

116.0

Additions:

Interest expense

99.1

93.3

86.5

78.0

Income tax (benefit) provision

(34.1)

15.2

(19.4)

28.4

Depreciation

41.1

39.0

40.3

40.2

Amortization

251.7

246.8

246.6

247.6

Special charges (income) and other, net as reflected on the Consolidated Statements

0.3

4.3

4.3

(7.2)

of Income

Professional services associated with certain legal matters

3.5

1.3

4.3

0.4

IT security remediation

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.1

Share-based compensation expenses

42.4

49.7

51.2

55.0

Acquisition-related

1.5

(0.9)

1.0

2.4

COVID-19shelter-in-place restrictions on manufacturing activities

2.8

-

-

-

Manufacturing excursion

-

-

-

5.8

Other loss (income) as reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Income

3.2

(0.7)

0.4

0.9

Subtractions:

Interest Income

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.9)

Loss on settlement of debt

26.8

45.1

142.1

85.6

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$

562.6

$

566.7

$

593.4

$

652.3

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021

$

2,375.0

Disclosure Regarding adjusted EBITDA as a Non-GAAPFinancial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAPfinancial measure and the above calculation of adjusted EBITDA is based on the definition in our Credit Agreement. In the above table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to Net Income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of adjusted EBITDA might not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it should not be construed as a substitute for amounts determined in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations associated with the use of adjusted EBITDA, including that it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance. We compensate for this by presenting such information on both a GAAP and non-GAAPbasis and providing a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAPresults.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Incremental Dilutive Shares at March 31 2021.050621.pdf
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of ..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Three Months Ended March 31 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Three Months Ended March 31 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q4 FY21.05..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Transition Tax Payment Schedule Q4FY21.050621.pdf
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Twelve Months Ended March 31 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Incom..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Twelve Months Ended March 31 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Incom..
PU
05:07pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Beat Street Views During Fi..
MT
04:41pMICROCHIP TECH : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 427 M - -
Net income 2021 405 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,3x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 39 215 M 39 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales 2022 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 170,17 $
Last Close Price 145,64 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Executive Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.4.90%39 215
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%542 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.75%359 949
INTEL CORPORATION14.21%229 560
BROADCOM INC.1.37%181 217
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.08%167 758