Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q4 FY21.050621.pdf

05/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information for the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021

Amounts in millions

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Revenue for Public Reporting

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

GAAP Revenue by Geography

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Americas

$

351.8

$

1,389.1

Europe

317.0

1,042.9

Asia

798.3

3,006.4

Total

$

1,467.1

$

5,438.4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

GAAP Revenue by Product Line

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Microcontrollers

$

815.2

$

2,961.0

Analog

415.1

1,519.8

Other

236.8

957.6

Total

$

1,467.1

$

5,438.4

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Revenue for Public Reporting

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

End-Market Demand

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Total End-Market Demand

$

1,489.9

$

5,448.8

End-market demand is the net dollar amount of our products, licensing revenue and other services delivered to our direct (non-distributor) customers and by our distributors to their customers. We are able to calculate end-market demand based on information that our distributors provide us about their product shipments to their customers and inventory holdings. The value of end-market demand from our distributors is calculated as the net transaction value of these shipments. We believe that our end-market demand metric reflects true end-market demand based on when product is sold to direct customers or by our distributors to an end customer

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Incremental Dilutive Shares at March 31 2021.050621.pdf
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Schedule of Outstanding Debt and Leverage Metrics as of ..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Three Months Ended March 31 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Three Months Ended March 31 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q4 FY21.05..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Transition Tax Payment Schedule Q4FY21.050621.pdf
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Twelve Months Ended March 31 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Incom..
PU
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Twelve Months Ended March 31 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Incom..
PU
05:07pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY  : Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Beat Street Views During Fi..
MT
04:41pMICROCHIP TECH : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 427 M - -
Net income 2021 405 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,3x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 39 215 M 39 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales 2022 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 170,17 $
Last Close Price 145,64 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Executive Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.4.90%39 215
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%542 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.75%359 949
INTEL CORPORATION14.21%229 560
BROADCOM INC.1.37%181 217
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.08%167 758