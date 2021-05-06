Microchip Technology : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q4 FY21.050621.pdf

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information for the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021

Amounts in millions

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Revenue for Public Reporting

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended GAAP Revenue by Geography March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Americas $ 351.8 $ 1,389.1 Europe 317.0 1,042.9 Asia 798.3 3,006.4 Total $ 1,467.1 $ 5,438.4 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended GAAP Revenue by Product Line March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Microcontrollers $ 815.2 $ 2,961.0 Analog 415.1 1,519.8 Other 236.8 957.6 Total $ 1,467.1 $ 5,438.4 Microchip Technology Incorporated Revenue for Public Reporting Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended End-Market Demand March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total End-Market Demand $ 1,489.9 $ 5,448.8

End-market demand is the net dollar amount of our products, licensing revenue and other services delivered to our direct (non-distributor) customers and by our distributors to their customers. We are able to calculate end-market demand based on information that our distributors provide us about their product shipments to their customers and inventory holdings. The value of end-market demand from our distributors is calculated as the net transaction value of these shipments. We believe that our end-market demand metric reflects true end-market demand based on when product is sold to direct customers or by our distributors to an end customer