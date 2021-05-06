Microchip Technology : Three Months Ended March 31 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.050621.pdf
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(in millions except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
1,326.4
COVID-19
Professional
shelter-in-
Amortization
Special
Share-based
services
IT security
Loss on
Non-cash
Gains on
Other non-
place
Acquisition-
of acquired
(income)
GAAP
compensation
associated
remediation
settlement of
other
equity
GAAP tax
Non-GAAP
restrictions on
related costs
intangible
charges and
expense
with certain
debt
expense, net
investments
adjustment
manufacturing
legal matters
assets
other, net
activities
Cost of sales
$
512.5
(5.1)
(3.3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
504.1
Gross profit
813.9
5.1
3.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
822.3
Gross profit percentage
61.4 %
62.0 %
Research and development
221.8
(19.9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
201.9
Selling, general and administrative
165.7
(15.7)
-
(10.9)
(3.3)
(1.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
134.7
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
248.5
-
-
-
-
-
(248.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special (income) charges and other, net
17.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17.2)
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
653.2
(35.6)
-
(10.9)
(3.3)
(1.1)
(248.5)
(17.2)
-
-
-
-
336.6
Operating income
160.7
40.7
3.3
10.9
3.3
1.1
248.5
17.2
-
-
-
-
485.7
Operating income percentage
12.1 %
36.6 %
Other expense, net
(114.9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.4
31.0
(1.5)
-
(82.0)
Income before income taxes
45.8
40.7
3.3
10.9
3.3
1.1
248.5
17.2
3.4
31.0
(1.5)
-
403.7
Income tax provision (benefit)
(54.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
82.3
28.2
Net income
$
99.9
40.7
3.3
10.9
3.3
1.1
248.5
17.2
3.4
31.0
(1.5)
(82.3)
$
375.5
Net income percentage
7.5 %
28.3 %
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.39
$
1.46
Diluted common shares outstanding
257.3
257.3
Disclaimer
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:46:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
