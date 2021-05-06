Microchip Technology : Twelve Months Ended March 31 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement.050621.pdf
Net sales
Cost of sales Gross profit
Gross profit percentage
Research and development Selling, general and administrative Amortization of acquired intangible assets
Special (income) charges and other, net
Operating expenses
Operating income
Operating income percentage
Other expense, net
Income before income taxes Income tax provision (benefit) Net income
Net income percentage
Diluted net income per common share
Diluted common shares outstanding
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(in millions except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
$
5,438.4
COVID-19
Professional
Amortization
Special
shelter-in-
Share-based
services
Loss on
Non-cash
Gains on
Other non-
place
Manufacturing
Acquisition-
IT security
of acquired
(income)
GAAP
compensation
associated
settlement of
other
equity
GAAP tax
Non-GAAP
restrictions on
excursion
related costs
remediation
intangible
charges and
expense
with certain
debt
expense, net
investments
adjustment
manufacturing
legal matters
assets
other, net
activities
$
2,059.6
(26.6)
(2.8)
(5.8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
2,024.4
3,378.8
26.6
2.8
5.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,414.0
62.1 %
62.8 %
836.4
(96.8)
-
-
(0.4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
739.2
610.3
(74.9)
-
-
(3.6)
(9.5)
(1.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
520.8
932.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
(932.3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.7)
-
-
-
-
-
2,380.7
(171.7)
-
-
(4.0)
(9.5)
(1.5)
(932.3)
(1.7)
-
-
-
-
1,260.0
998.1
198.3
2.8
5.8
4.0
9.5
1.5
932.3
1.7
-
-
-
-
2,154.0
18.4 %
39.6 %
(658.6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
299.6
66.6
(0.2)
-
(292.6)
339.5
198.3
2.8
5.8
4.0
9.5
1.5
932.3
1.7
299.6
66.6
(0.2)
-
1,861.4
(9.9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
86.7
76.8
$
349.4
198.3
2.8
5.8
4.0
9.5
1.5
932.3
1.7
299.6
66.6
(0.2)
(86.7)
$
1,784.6
6.4 %
32.8 %
$
1.29
$
6.59
270.6
270.6
