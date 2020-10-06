Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology, Inc.    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microchip Unveils First Low-Power Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) that Simplifies Handheld Designs by Including Nonvolatile Memory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 08:10am EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Implementing multi-channel system control or signal outputs using Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) in today’s portable and handheld industrial, communications, consumer and medical systems has been difficult to do without significant processor overhead for device configuration during power-up. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced a solution to this problem with its MCP47/48FxBx8 family of octal 12-bit DACs, the first of their kind to include nonvolatile memory and an integrated Voltage Reference (Vref) source so they can be pre-configured for safe and efficient power-up without relying on the system processor.

“Handhelds and other portable systems are expected to deliver more capabilities in smaller, simpler designs,” said Bryan J. Liddiard, vice president of Microchip’s mixed-signal and linear business unit. “We help achieve this goal with the first DACs that eliminate processor overhead during power-up and provide the channel density, low power consumption and integrated features that today’s compact systems need so they can operate over longer periods using smaller, lighter batteries.”

Unlike DACs that do not feature nonvolatile memory, the MCP47/48FxBx8 DACs can store user-customized configuration data even when powered down. At power-up, all eight channels are then configured to the pre-defined state without burdening the system processor with this overhead. Integrating a Vref source into the DACs reduces overall system size and complexity while providing the necessary control to meet critical timing needs for safely driving all power outputs. In addition, the device family offers both SPI and I2C serial interfaces to provide the designer with the most flexibility for device communications.

With an operating voltage range of 1.8V to 5.5V, the DACs’ low minimum operating voltage and high level of power efficiency combine to improve thermal performance and reliability. The DACs also provide power-on/brown-out reset protection and one of the industry’s fastest settling times at 5 microseconds and operate in the extended (-40 °C to +125 °C) temperature range required for industrial and automotive applications.

Pricing and Availability

The MCP47/48FxBx8 family of DACs is available for volume orders. The family includes 8-, 10- and 12-bit resolution devices in a 20-lead VQFN 5 x 5 mm package and a 20-lead TSSOP package. Pricing starts at $2.47 each, in 5,000-unit volumes.

For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:Reader Inquiries:
Brian Thorsen1-888-624-7435
480-792-7182 
brian.thorsen@microchip.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:10aMicrochip Unveils First Low-Power Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) that Simp..
GL
08:09aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Unveils First Low-Power Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC)..
AQ
10/02MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Acquires Tekron International Limited
AQ
10/02Microchip Acquires Tekron International Limited
GL
10/01New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low-power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered..
GL
10/01MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low-power Animated Display Driver..
AQ
09/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Expands Solutions for Aerospace and Defense, Industrial a..
AQ
09/30Microchip Expands Solutions for Aerospace and Defense, Industrial and Automot..
GL
09/23MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Introduces High-Reliability, Extended-Temperature Etherne..
PU
09/22MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Introduces No-Cost, License- and Royalty-Free Ensemble Gr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 159 M - -
Net income 2021 392 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,4x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 27 091 M 27 091 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118,91 $
Last Close Price 107,31 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-0.92%27 091
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.66%390 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.92%336 697
INTEL CORPORATION-14.77%219 838
BROADCOM INC.15.85%148 088
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED30.87%135 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group