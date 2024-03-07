Microchip Technology, Inc. specializes in the design, production and marketing of integrated semiconductors, primarily for the household appliances, automotive, computer, and telecommunications sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - mixed-signal microcontrollers (56.3%). The group also develops integrated security circuits and tools for programming of micro-controllers for specific applications; - interface and analogue products (28.2%); - other (15.5%): primarily memory products (erasable and re-programmable electric memories). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (25.7%), Asia (53.3%) and Europe (21%).

Sector Semiconductors