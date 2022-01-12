Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microchip Technology Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microchip Technology Incorporated : MCHP to Present at the Needham Conference.011322.pdf

01/12/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE

24TH ANNUAL NEEDHAM VIRTUAL GROWTH CONFERENCE

CHANDLER, Arizona - January 12, 2022 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Needham, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,500 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
05:06pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED : MCHP to Present at the Needham Conference.011322.pdf
PU
04:16pMicrochip Technology To Present At The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
GL
01/04New In-Circuit Emulator (ICE) Boosts Productivity with Feature-Rich Programming and Deb..
AQ
01/04Microchip Technology Incorporated Announces the MPLAB In-Circuit Emulator 4
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Microchip Technology
MT
2021MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
2021Microchip Technology Incorporated Enters into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Microchip Technology
MT
2021MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
2021MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 747 M - -
Net income 2022 1 219 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 46 948 M 46 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,01x
EV / Sales 2023 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float -
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 84,61 $
Average target price 97,12 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED-2.81%46 948
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.42%695 425
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.32%609 169
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 828
INTEL CORPORATION8.56%227 386
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.38%207 648