  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microchip Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MCHP   US5950171042

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Microchip Technology : Industry's First Automotive-Qualified Gen 4 PCIe® Switches Enable Autonomous Driving Ecosystem

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
CHANDLER, Ariz., February 21, 2022 - High-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions for distributed, heterogenous compute systems are a fundamental element in next-generation autonomous driving applications. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) is announcing the market's first Gen 4 automotive-qualified PCIe® switches. These Switchtec™ PFX, PSX and PAXswitchsolutionsprovide cutting-edge compute interconnect capabilities for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

"Our automotive-qualified portfolio of Switchtec Gen 4 switches provides the lowest latency and high bandwidth required to link the CPU and accelerator building blocks used in ADAS applications," says Krishna Mallampati, associate director of marketing and applications for Microchip's data center solutions business unit. "We are delighted to see the culmination of several years of collaboration with key technology partners and to bring these solutions to market."

Switchtec Gen 4 PCIe switches provide the high-speed interconnect that supports distributed, real-time, safety-critical data processing in ADAS architectures. PCIe is emerging as the preferred compute interconnect solution for the automotive industry for the same reasons it has become pervasive in the data center market. It provides ultra-low latency and low-power bandwidth scalability to CPUs and specialized accelerator devices.

"The qualification of Microchip's solutions to meet the stringent needs of the automotive market is a significant milestone, and one NVIDIA closely collaborated on," said Michael Truog, senior director of Automotive Platform Architecture at NVIDIA. "Microchip's automotive PCIe switches deliver flexibility and advanced programmability, enabling high-speed SoC and GPU connectivity within our NVIDIA DRIVE platform."

Development Tools

Microchip's ChipLink diagnostic Graphical User Interface (GUI) provides extensive debug, diagnostics, configuration and forensics tools for rapid deployment.

Availability

Switchtec automotive-qualified Gen 4 PCIe switches are available in production. For purchasing information, contact a Microchip sales representative.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 794 M - -
Net income 2022 1 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 39 909 M 39 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Moorthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Eric Bjornholt Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Sanghi Executive Chairman
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Wade F. Meyercord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-17.55%39 909
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%592 477
NVIDIA CORPORATION-19.62%591 050
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%237 571
QUALCOMM, INC.-8.33%188 930
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-20.90%185 243