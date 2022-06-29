Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Microdata S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIC   MA0000012163

MICRODATA S.A.

(MIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
550.00 MAD    0.00%
10:39aMIC : Payment of dividend
PU
04/25Microdata S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021GK SOFTWARE : Sells AWEK Unit To Zucchetti Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIC : Payment of dividend

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 29/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-073

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

MICRODATA

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "MICRODATA"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "MICRODATA" general meeting held on 22/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "MICRODATA" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

MIC

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

27,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

27,00

Ex-dividend date

12/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

21/07/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 29/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Micro Data SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRODATA S.A.
10:39aMIC : Payment of dividend
PU
04/25Microdata S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021GK SOFTWARE : Sells AWEK Unit To Zucchetti Group
MT
2021Microdata S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2012MICRODATA, S.A.(CBSE : MIC) dropped from MADEX Free Float Index
CI
2012MICRODATA, S.A.(CBSE : MIC) dropped from MASI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 679 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net income 2020 64,1 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
Net cash 2020 9,93 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 5,69%
Capitalization 924 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MICRODATA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Microdata S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRODATA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassane Amor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farid Amor Finance Director & Director
Mohammed Alnakeeb Technical Director & Deputy General Manager
Jaouad Sqalli-Houssani Independent Director
Mounia ben Addou Idrissi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRODATA S.A.-19.00%92
ACCENTURE PLC-31.54%179 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.24%153 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.46%89 423
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.59%78 569
VMWARE, INC.0.32%48 993