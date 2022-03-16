Microelectronics Technology : MTI Board of Directors approved 2021 Consolidated financial reports

MTI Board of Directors approved 2021 Consolidated
financial reports
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/16
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/16
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,929,852
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):515,172
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(475,162)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(458,408)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(450,016)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(450,016)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.97)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):6,552,350
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,589,984
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,962,366
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
