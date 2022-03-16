Log in
    2314   TW0002314002

MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(2314)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Microelectronics Technology : MTI Board of Directors proposed no dividend distribution

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:28:52
Subject 
 MTI Board of Directors proposed no dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):Nil
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):Nil
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000

Disclaimer

MTI – Microelectronics Technology Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 950 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 -95,4 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net cash 2020 70,6 M 2,47 M 2,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -79,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 063 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hui Lin Chi CFO, Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Hsin Chieh Yen Chairman
Chiung Lang Liu Independent Director
Yun Lin Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Director
