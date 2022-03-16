Microelectronics Technology : MTI Board of Directors proposed no dividend distribution
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Provided by: MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:28:52
Subject
MTI Board of Directors proposed no dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):Nil
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):Nil
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000
