MICROLINK : WINS RM18 MILLION CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE OF LPPSA LOAN MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Microlink Solutions has secured a new contract worth RM17.79 million from the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) for the provision of maintenance and support services of its Loan Management System (LMS). The new contract follows on from Microlink's previous support contract for the LMS which runs until 31st March 2023. The new LMS maintenance contract is for a duration of 5 years commencing on 1 April 2023 until 31st March 2028,

In 2017, LPPSA had embarked on a project to replace its previous Sistem Pinjaman Perumahan Bersepadu (SPPB) with a new LMS. Developed by Microlink, the LMS went live in 2019 and has since enabled work processes and existing IT systems to be streamlined to provide improved deliverables in turnaround time and quality of service.

Microlink Group CEO Ramlee Abdullah, said, "Our five years of experience of working with LPPSA have equipped us with in-depth knowledge of the LMS and the workings of the current processes and functionalities in the LPPSA environment. This knowledge, together with our technical expertise in providing Financial Services solutions will ensure that the LMS continues to operate well and can seamlessly handle the processes in managing borrower information. We look forward to continuing our working partnership with this valued client."

Microlink recently transferred its share listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, marking an important milestone in the Group's history. Microlink has experienced solid growth over the last few years and is now one of the leading enterprise solutions delivery and systems integration partners in the ICT sector with a primary focus on technology solutions and system integration for clients in financial services, telecommunications and the public sector.