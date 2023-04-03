Advanced search
    MICROLN   MYQ0126OO001

MICROLINK SOLUTIONS

(MICROLN)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-03-30
0.8450 MYR   +0.60%
Microlink : Wins rm18 million contract for maintenance of lppsa loan management system
03/17Microlink Solutions Unit Bags About $18 Mean Deal in Malaysia
02/21Microlink Solutions' Profit, Revenue Drop in Fiscal Q3
MICROLINK : WINS RM18 MILLION CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE OF LPPSA LOAN MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

04/03/2023 | 04:59am EDT
Microlink Solutions has secured a new contract worth RM17.79 million from the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) for the provision of maintenance and support services of its Loan Management System (LMS). The new contract follows on from Microlink's previous support contract for the LMS which runs until 31st March 2023. The new LMS maintenance contract is for a duration of 5 years commencing on 1 April 2023 until 31st March 2028,

In 2017, LPPSA had embarked on a project to replace its previous Sistem Pinjaman Perumahan Bersepadu (SPPB) with a new LMS. Developed by Microlink, the LMS went live in 2019 and has since enabled work processes and existing IT systems to be streamlined to provide improved deliverables in turnaround time and quality of service.

Microlink Group CEO Ramlee Abdullah, said, "Our five years of experience of working with LPPSA have equipped us with in-depth knowledge of the LMS and the workings of the current processes and functionalities in the LPPSA environment. This knowledge, together with our technical expertise in providing Financial Services solutions will ensure that the LMS continues to operate well and can seamlessly handle the processes in managing borrower information. We look forward to continuing our working partnership with this valued client."

Microlink recently transferred its share listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, marking an important milestone in the Group's history. Microlink has experienced solid growth over the last few years and is now one of the leading enterprise solutions delivery and systems integration partners in the ICT sector with a primary focus on technology solutions and system integration for clients in financial services, telecommunications and the public sector.

Disclaimer

Microlink Solutions Bhd published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 218 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2022 25,5 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
Net cash 2022 29,2 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 906 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart MICROLINK SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Microlink Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROLINK SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramlee Bin Abdullah Group Chief Executive Officer
W'y-Kit Thoo Chief Financial Officer
Tun Arifin bin Zakaria Non-Executive Chairman
Tee Hwa Tan Group Chief Technology Officer
Kar Fai See Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROLINK SOLUTIONS-7.65%205
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.62%2 146 049
SYNOPSYS INC.20.97%58 827
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.78%57 398
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.08%54 115
SEA LIMITED66.35%48 618
