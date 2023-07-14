Microlink Solutions Berhad is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of research and development on information technology solutions to the financial services industry. The Company's segments include Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, Distribution Services and Solution Delivery. Financial Services is engaged in providing technical services for financial institutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is providing technologies for enterprises. Distribution Services is focused on distributing and maintaining computer equipment and software. Solution Delivery is a provision of project and software solutions delivery services. The Company's subsidiaries include Microlink Systems Sdn Bhd (MSSB), CA IT Infrastructure Solutions Sdn Bhd (CAIT), Microlink Innovation Sdn Bhd (MISB), CSA Servis (M) Sdn Bhd (CSAS), Omesti Innovation Lab (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (OIL), PT Microlink Indonesia (PTMI), Microlink Software Sdn Bhd (MSB) and ML Tridimas Sdn Bhd (MLTSB).

Sector Software