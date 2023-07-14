  • Microlink AR23 Vol1 - Corporate Report
  • Microlink AR23 Vol2 - Financial Statements
  • Circular to Shareholders - 29 July 2023
  • Admin Guide for 20thAGM
  • Form of Proxy
  • Request Form

Share Article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Microlink Solutions Bhd published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 04:06:01 UTC.