Certain Ordinary Shares of Microlise Group Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Microlise Group Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 731 days starting from 22-JUL-2021 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

Certain of the Directors and certain other Shareholders, who on Admission will be the holders of 70,646,638 Ordinary Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 60.9% of the Enlarged Share Capital, (being the Locked-in Shareholders) have entered into Lock-in Agreements. Under the terms of the Lock-in Agreements, the Locked-in Shareholders have undertaken to the Company and Singer not to dispose of any interest in any Ordinary Shares owned by them or any connected person for twelve months from Admission (the ?Restricted Period?) and, for a further period of twelve months following expiry of the Restricted Period only to dispose of their Ordinary Shares through Singer during that period in such a way as to maintain an orderly market, except in certain limited circumstances considered customary for an agreement of this nature.