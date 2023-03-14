Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Microlise Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAS   GB00BLR8L223

MICROLISE GROUP PLC

(SAAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:15:14 2023-03-14 am EDT
159.40 GBX   +2.84%
Microlise acquires Vita Software for GBP2.1 million

03/14/2023 | 11:12am EDT
Microlise Group PLC - Nottingham, England-based provider of software-as-a-service transport technology solutions to fleet operators - Acquires Vita Software, a provider of transportation management solutions, for GBP2.1 million. Says the acquisition will expand its suite of transport technology solutions. Expects Vita Software to immediately enhance earnings. Business and product integration will begin immediately, Microlise says, adding all existing staff are being retained.

Microlise will pay an initial consideration of GBP1.86 million for Vita Software, funded from the company's existing cash reserves. It will pay a deferred consideration of GBP200,000 after 12 months, subject to any claims.

Chief Executive Nadeem Raza says: "This is the first of a number of targeted acquisitions that are being progressed, driving our long-term plan to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that cater to fleets of all sizes across our strategic geographies... This acquisition will also provide us significant opportunities for upselling and cross-selling, enabling us to further strengthen our relationships with our customers and reinforce our position as a leading provider of transport technology solutions."

Current stock price: 159.40 pence, up 2.8% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: up 6.6%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 59,1 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 180 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart MICROLISE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Microlise Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 155,00 GBX
Average target price 267,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadeem Raza Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Wynn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nicholas Wightman Secretary & Finance Director
Duncan McCreadie Chief Technology Officer
Trevor McGahan Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROLISE GROUP PLC16.98%218
ACCENTURE PLC-5.82%158 260
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.78%146 024
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.87%113 914
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.60%88 485
INFOSYS LIMITED-4.85%72 395