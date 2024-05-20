(Alliance News) - Microlise Group PLC on Monday said it had signed two contracts worth over GBP2 million with GSF Car Parts Ltd and Foodstuffs South Island Ltd.

The Nottingham-based transport technology software solutions firm signed a six-year deal with GSF, a car parts delivery and fittings company.

Microlise will provide GFS's fleet of vans with its ePOD proof of delivery and journey management software solutions in order to remove paper-based processes from operations.

In addition, Microlise signed a five-year contract with Christchurch, New Zealand-based FSSI to provide the same services.

Chief Executive Officer Nadeem Raza said: "GSF expands our reach into the smaller vehicles segment where our solutions have proven to be highly capable.

"Signing FSSI means we are now servicing some two thirds of the New Zealand grocery freight industry. This is an incredible achievement such a short time after entering the New Zealand market and demonstrates the strength of our offering and our potential to become market leaders in all the regions we operate in."

These contracts align with managements outlined strategy of expanding into adjacent markets and new geographies, and follow a deal struck in March to provide the Australian supermarket chain belonging to Woolworths Group Ltd with services worth approximately GBP10.6 million.

Microlise shares were up 2.6% to 150.79 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

