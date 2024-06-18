(Alliance News) - Microlise Group PLC on Tuesday announced a new contract with Societe de Transports Alimentaires et Frigorifiques, or STAF.

The Nottingham-based transport technology software firm said the contract is worth GBP1.4 million over a five-year period.

STAF, a Paris-based company, specialises in the transport of mass distribution and 'agri-food' across France.

STAF Managing Director Embarek Mendjel said: "STAF was looking for a partner with an 'all-in-one' solution to make a significant upgrade from what we were using before. The Microlise solution allows us to track our vehicles, track all of our temperature data, monitor driving behaviour, manage all the delivery processes whilst being flexible to our needs, all within the single platform and with a single supplier."

This latest win for Microlise supports the company's goal to expand internationally, and follows recent successes in Australia and New Zealand with the company awarded contracts worth over GBP2 million in May.

Microlise shares were up 4.9% at 138.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

