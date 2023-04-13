Helbiz Kitchen Expands in New York City with Second Location

Helbiz Kitchen Inc., a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is pleased to announce the opening of its second ghost kitchen in New York City, located at 30 Vandam, New York, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005583/en/

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are very excited to announce the opening of our second location in New York City," said Gian Luca Spriano, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen Inc. "Being able to cover a wide area of the city through two strategically located areas of operations will enable us to serve a vast audience from launch.”

The first three brands available at the New York City location include Burger & Sons, Pokaii, and What the Farm. Customers can conveniently place orders from these brands through the Kitchen United MIX App, on-site kiosks, and popular third-party apps such as UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Helbiz Kitchen is committed to further growth in North America and plans to expand its operations to other key markets across the country in the near future.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005583/en/