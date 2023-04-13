Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micromobility.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOM   US42309B4023

MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.

(MCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:12 2023-04-13 am EDT
1.685 USD   -7.92%
10:32aHelbiz Kitchen Expands in New York City with Second Location
BU
04/11Micromobility.com's Helbiz Kitchen Opens First Ghost Kitchen in New York City
MT
04/11Helbiz Kitchen Expands to New York City
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helbiz Kitchen Expands in New York City with Second Location

04/13/2023 | 10:32am EDT
Helbiz Kitchen Inc., a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is pleased to announce the opening of its second ghost kitchen in New York City, located at 30 Vandam, New York, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005583/en/

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are very excited to announce the opening of our second location in New York City," said Gian Luca Spriano, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen Inc. "Being able to cover a wide area of the city through two strategically located areas of operations will enable us to serve a vast audience from launch.”

The first three brands available at the New York City location include Burger & Sons, Pokaii, and What the Farm. Customers can conveniently place orders from these brands through the Kitchen United MIX App, on-site kiosks, and popular third-party apps such as UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Helbiz Kitchen is committed to further growth in North America and plans to expand its operations to other key markets across the country in the near future.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 10,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Micromobility.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.0.00%11
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.36%10 946
VALVOLINE INC.6.74%5 992
H&R BLOCK, INC.-5.70%5 243
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.10.62%5 058
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.19.84%4 372
