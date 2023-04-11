Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micromobility.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOM   US42309B4023

MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.

(MCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:06 2023-04-11 pm EDT
2.050 USD   -5.09%
Helbiz Kitchen Expands to New York City

04/11/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Helbiz Kitchen Inc., a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is proud to announce the opening of its first ghost kitchen in New York City, located at West 38th street, New York, NY. This expansion confirms Helbiz Kitchen's increasing presence across the United States, as it brings its unique culinary offerings for the first time to the East Coast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005807/en/

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

In New York City, Helbiz Kitchen will leverage its existing customer base from the Wheels long-term vehicle rentals, making the city another market in North America where the company operates both vehicle rentals and now food delivery.

Helbiz Kitchen aims to deliver exceptional culinary experiences by curating a selection of premium food options that reflect the diverse tastes of the New York City community. With a focus on artisanal ingredients and innovative recipes, the New York City location will enhance the existing culinary landscape and showcase the Helbiz Kitchen brand's commitment to quality, as seen in its other locations such as Los Angeles, Austin, and Santa Monica.

"We are proud to bring Helbiz Kitchen to the East Coast and the community of New York City," said Gian Luca Spriano, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen Inc. "Our goal is to become a valued addition to the city's vibrant food scene and continue our growth trajectory in key markets across the nation."

The first three brands available at the New York City location include Burger & Sons, Pokaii, and What the Farm. Customers can conveniently place orders from these brands through the Kitchen United MIX App, on-site kiosks, and popular third-party apps such as UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Helbiz Kitchen is committed to further growth and plans to expand its operations to one additional location in New York City and other key markets across the country in the near future.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Micromobility.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.0.00%13
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.45%10 743
VALVOLINE INC.7.66%6 044
H&R BLOCK, INC.-7.18%5 161
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.9.41%5 003
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.20.43%4 393
