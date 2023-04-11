Helbiz Kitchen Expands to New York City

Helbiz Kitchen Inc., a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is proud to announce the opening of its first ghost kitchen in New York City, located at West 38th street, New York, NY. This expansion confirms Helbiz Kitchen's increasing presence across the United States, as it brings its unique culinary offerings for the first time to the East Coast.

In New York City, Helbiz Kitchen will leverage its existing customer base from the Wheels long-term vehicle rentals, making the city another market in North America where the company operates both vehicle rentals and now food delivery.

Helbiz Kitchen aims to deliver exceptional culinary experiences by curating a selection of premium food options that reflect the diverse tastes of the New York City community. With a focus on artisanal ingredients and innovative recipes, the New York City location will enhance the existing culinary landscape and showcase the Helbiz Kitchen brand's commitment to quality, as seen in its other locations such as Los Angeles, Austin, and Santa Monica.

"We are proud to bring Helbiz Kitchen to the East Coast and the community of New York City," said Gian Luca Spriano, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen Inc. "Our goal is to become a valued addition to the city's vibrant food scene and continue our growth trajectory in key markets across the nation."

The first three brands available at the New York City location include Burger & Sons, Pokaii, and What the Farm. Customers can conveniently place orders from these brands through the Kitchen United MIX App, on-site kiosks, and popular third-party apps such as UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Helbiz Kitchen is committed to further growth and plans to expand its operations to one additional location in New York City and other key markets across the country in the near future.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

