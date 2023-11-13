Helbiz, a subsidiary of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the U.S. market, starting with a profit-driven micro-mobility service in Tampa. Helbiz is one of only two scooter operators granted the opportunity to redefine urban transport in Tampa, FL, with a permitted fleet of 1,500 scooters.

This launch signifies a major milestone in Helbiz’s U.S. strategy, highlighting a shift towards sustainable profitability in the sharing economy. Gian Luca Spriano, Interim CFO of Helbiz, emphasizes the company’s new direction “Our Tampa launch is the cornerstone of Helbiz’s renewed strategy in the U.S. prioritizing markets that support our profitable and sustainable business model. We’re excited to demonstrate that our operations can align with the fiscal goals of the cities we serve, fostering a profitable partnership from the outset.”

Adding to the strategic vision, Sam Ehsani, Head of Operations for the North America at Helbiz, stated, “Helbiz is setting a new standard for micro-mobility services by emphasizing profitability from the get-go. Tampa is just the beginning. We’re eager to expand our model to other cities that value economic viability as much as we do.”

The selection of Tampa as the launch city for Helbiz’s U.S. operations is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, economically sustainable transportation solutions.

For more information about Helbiz’s innovative micro-mobility services in Tampa and to download the app, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a pioneer in the micro-mobility industry, committed to developing eco-friendly, efficient, and profitable transportation options. As part of Micromobility.com Inc, Helbiz strives to lead the way in creating a sustainable future for urban transportation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

