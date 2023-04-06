Advanced search
    MCOM   US42309B4023

MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.

(MCOM)
2023-04-06
2.065 USD   -7.81%
01:01pMicromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Delivery
BU
09:29aWall Street Set to Open Modestly Lower; Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected
MT
07:46aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Delivery

04/06/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
micromobillity.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading micromobility ecosystem, today announced the last date for pre-orders of the Wheels One to guarantee delivery by the end of 2023. The ongoing third round of pre-orders, available at micromobility.com for 1.699 USD, enables customers to secure their Wheels One vehicle by placing orders no later than April 30th. Orders submitted after this deadline will be scheduled for delivery throughout 2024 during the subsequent production round.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005666/en/

www.micromobility.com/products/wheelsone (Graphic: Business Wire)

www.micromobility.com/products/wheelsone (Graphic: Business Wire)

micromobility.com Inc.'s CEO, Salvatore Palella, stated, "The impressive demand seen in the initial two pre-order rounds clearly demonstrates the increasing popularity of sustainable transportation solutions like the Wheels One. By offering this final pre-order opportunity, we aim to empower environmentally-conscious customers to lead the charge towards a greener and more sustainable future in transportation, with their vehicles arriving by 2023."

The Wheels One presents a sophisticated approach to eco-friendly transportation, featuring a 48V 750W motor for enhanced performance, a Lidar sensor system for advanced safety, hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power, a durable one-piece aluminum alloy frame, and an expansion port for seamless integration of custom accessories. The vehicle's components are produced in Taiwan and subsequently assembled in the United States, ensuring optimal quality and efficient production processes.

To secure a Wheels One with guaranteed delivery by the end of 2023, customers are advised to complete their pre-order by April 30th on www.micromobility.com/products/wheelsone.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 13,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 26,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.0.00%13
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.63%10 763
VALVOLINE INC.5.76%5 937
H&R BLOCK, INC.-5.56%5 251
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.9.23%4 995
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.19.90%4 374
