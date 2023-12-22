Micromobility.com Inc.(OTCPK:MCOM) dropped from S&P TMI Index

micromobility.com Inc. is an intra-urban transportation company. The Company offers e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds across short-term and long-term rentals, as well as retail sales across the world. Through its Mobility App, the Company offers an intra-urban transportation solution that allows users to instantly rent electric vehicles. In addition, the Company is operating two other business lines, which include the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of media content including live sports events, and food delivery services through a ghost kitchen concept. The Company has a footprint with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Milan, and Belgrade. It provides sharing electric mobility services in Italy and the United States, including Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples, Parma, Palermo, Pisa, Modena, Ravenna, Bari, Fiumicino, Cesena, Catania, Los Angeles, (California), Sacramento, (California), Santa Monica (California), Austin (Texas), Honolulu (Hawaii), and Orlando (Florida).

Sector Personal Services