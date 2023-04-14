Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micromobility.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOM   US42309B4023

MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.

(MCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:16:26 2023-04-14 am EDT
1.685 USD   -3.71%
10:14aMicromobility.com's Wheels Expands Operations in Boston
MT
09:48aWheels Expands Micromobility Operations in Boston
BU
04/13Helbiz Kitchen Opens Second Ghost Kitchen in New York City
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheels Expands Micromobility Operations in Boston

04/14/2023 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wheels, a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is excited to announce the expansion of its micromobility operations in Boston. As a leader in the industry, the company constantly strives to improve its offerings and satisfy the growing demands of users worldwide and it is today pleased to confirm that additional last generation Wheels devices will be added to the local fleet, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to providing customers with reliable and efficient micromobility solutions. By expanding its reach in Boston, the Company is making it easier than ever for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of its services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005280/en/

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Visit www.micromobility.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Wheels is proud to be a part of the Boston community and is confident that its expanded operations will greatly benefit those who rely on the company for their daily transportation needs. The Company remains committed to providing the very best in micromobility solutions and remains dedicated to making urban transportation more convenient, affordable, and sustainable.

Sam Ehsani, Wheels’ Head of Operations, emphasizes the critical importance of customer-centricity in the Company’s operations and stated: "Our customers are the heart of our business, and everything we do revolves around their needs. By listening intently to their feedback, and holding ourselves to the highest standards of excellence, we can improve our processes, make better decisions, and ultimately deliver results that exceed their expectations. This customer-first principle is central to our company culture, and we strive to uphold it in every aspect of our work.”

The company's commitment to sustainability and improving urban transportation is a cornerstone of its operations. The Company firmly believes that by offering safe and reliable transportation alternatives, it can help reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, all while providing a convenient and affordable solution to many of the transportation challenges facing urban populations.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
10:14aMicromobility.com's Wheels Expands Operations in Boston
MT
09:48aWheels Expands Micromobility Operations in Boston
BU
04/13Helbiz Kitchen Opens Second Ghost Kitchen in New York City
MT
04/13Helbiz Kitchen Expands in New York City with Second Location
BU
04/11Micromobility.com's Helbiz Kitchen Opens First Ghost Kitchen in New York City
MT
04/11Helbiz Kitchen Expands to New York City
BU
04/06Micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Del..
BU
04/06Micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Del..
CI
04/06Wall Street Set to Open Modestly Lower; Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected
MT
04/06Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 10,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Micromobility.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROMOBILITY.COM INC.0.00%10
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.82%10 995
VALVOLINE INC.5.02%5 896
H&R BLOCK, INC.-5.72%5 241
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.10.77%5 065
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.22.52%4 469
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer