Wheels Expands Micromobility Operations in Boston

Wheels, a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is excited to announce the expansion of its micromobility operations in Boston. As a leader in the industry, the company constantly strives to improve its offerings and satisfy the growing demands of users worldwide and it is today pleased to confirm that additional last generation Wheels devices will be added to the local fleet, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to providing customers with reliable and efficient micromobility solutions. By expanding its reach in Boston, the Company is making it easier than ever for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of its services.

Wheels is proud to be a part of the Boston community and is confident that its expanded operations will greatly benefit those who rely on the company for their daily transportation needs. The Company remains committed to providing the very best in micromobility solutions and remains dedicated to making urban transportation more convenient, affordable, and sustainable.

Sam Ehsani, Wheels’ Head of Operations, emphasizes the critical importance of customer-centricity in the Company’s operations and stated: "Our customers are the heart of our business, and everything we do revolves around their needs. By listening intently to their feedback, and holding ourselves to the highest standards of excellence, we can improve our processes, make better decisions, and ultimately deliver results that exceed their expectations. This customer-first principle is central to our company culture, and we strive to uphold it in every aspect of our work.”

The company's commitment to sustainability and improving urban transportation is a cornerstone of its operations. The Company firmly believes that by offering safe and reliable transportation alternatives, it can help reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, all while providing a convenient and affordable solution to many of the transportation challenges facing urban populations.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

