    MICR   US59511X1054

MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MICR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/18 02:54:55 pm EDT
2.330 USD   -0.85%
10:54aMICRON : Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2022 Event
PU
04/13MICRON : Wins 2021 'Manufacturer of the Year' Award
PU
04/11MICRON : American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting 2022
PU
Micron : Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2022 Event

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Last week, part of Micron Solution's upper management team attended the MD&M West convention in Anaheim, California. This event was a huge success with over 13,000 attendees all working toward the collective goal of pushing the boundaries of the medical industry.

Special thanks are due to the event planning staff who prepared the venue to host 1,400 different exhibitors hailing from across the globe. Seventy different countries were represented at the event, demonstrating unity across our vital industry.

Events like these allow for some of the best minds in the industry to come together and learn from one another. The medical industry has recently been at the forefront of everyone's mind in the wake of a pandemic that changed the landscape of our world. With this in mind, the pooling of industry talent at events like MD&M West creates an environment of progress that will provide the medical industry with the technology and resources it needs to face whatever the next challenge may be.

We at Micron look forward to seeing the next exciting industry advancements at the 2023 event.

All industry talk aside, the Micron team had a great time at the event and was ecstatic to meet and talk to so many bright young minds who we hope to see and work alongside in the near future!

From left to right: Martin Johnson, Tom Clark, Bill Laursen, Michael Nazzaro

Disclaimer

Micron Solutions Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC.
03/30Earnings Flash (MICR) MICRON SOLUTIONS Posts Q4 Revenue $4.4M
MT
03/30MICRON : Annual Report 2021
PU
03/30Micron Solutions, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Announces Ame..
AQ
03/30Micron Solutions, Inc. Enters into an Amended Credit Facility with Its Institutional Le..
CI
03/30AMERICA COMPETES ACT : How it Will Benefit Domestic Manufacturing
PU
03/30Micron Solutions, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/30Micron Solutions, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000 shares, representing 10%..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,14 M - -
Net Debt 2019 5,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,12 M 8,12 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William J. Laursen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Bunnell Chief Financial Officer
Andrei Soran Chairman
Michael Simmons Chief Operating Officer
Jason Russell Chambers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.67%8
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.74%223 954
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.81%196 921
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-23.09%99 263
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-7.93%74 111
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.89%67 784