Micron : Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2022 Event

Last week, part of Micron Solution's upper management team attended the MD&M West convention in Anaheim, California. This event was a huge success with over 13,000 attendees all working toward the collective goal of pushing the boundaries of the medical industry.

Special thanks are due to the event planning staff who prepared the venue to host 1,400 different exhibitors hailing from across the globe. Seventy different countries were represented at the event, demonstrating unity across our vital industry.

Events like these allow for some of the best minds in the industry to come together and learn from one another. The medical industry has recently been at the forefront of everyone's mind in the wake of a pandemic that changed the landscape of our world. With this in mind, the pooling of industry talent at events like MD&M West creates an environment of progress that will provide the medical industry with the technology and resources it needs to face whatever the next challenge may be.

We at Micron look forward to seeing the next exciting industry advancements at the 2023 event.

All industry talk aside, the Micron team had a great time at the event and was ecstatic to meet and talk to so many bright young minds who we hope to see and work alongside in the near future!

From left to right: Martin Johnson, Tom Clark, Bill Laursen, Michael Nazzaro