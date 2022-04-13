Micron : Wins 2021 'Manufacturer of the Year' Award

The team at Micron Solutions has always held themselves to the highest standards in the industry. This is something that we pride ourselves on as a core competency that defines the way in which we work on a day-to-day basis.

While the members of our team are reminded of our high standards daily, it is not every day that we are officially recognized for our dedication to excellence. This past September, Micron Solutions was named "Manufacturer of the Year" by the Massachusetts Trusted Manufacturing Advisor (Mass MEP). This is an award that we graciously accept as a token of recognition for our many employees who work hard to make Micron Solutions an organization of which we all can be proud.

The Massachusetts MEP is a nationally recognized organization that serves as a subsidiary of the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The entity was created with the goal of providing support and funding for small to mid-sized Massachusetts manufacturers. The organization has adhered to this goal since its inception in 1996. The team at Mass MEP is comprised of experts in the manufacturing industry who are all passionate about their mission of supporting the best small manufacturing companies which could play a major role in the future of American industry.

This award was presented to Micron by Massachusetts state representative Mike Kushmerek on September 28th, 2021. Kushmerek referenced a few major reasons for which Micron was selected. First, Kushmerek discussed the leadership role which Micron played in the manufacturing industry during the trying times of the pandemic. Kushmerek even went as far as to say, "They have made significant strides and worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to develop, manufacture and distribute at-home COVID-19 tests. I'm thankful to them for stepping up to meet the challenges of our time". This praise serves as further motivation for Micron's employees who can now recognize the important role they played in helping Massachusetts survive a pandemic. Additionally, Kushmerek recognized the resolve of Micron's employees in their partnership with local agencies and government, saying, "They demonstrate a commitment to training and hiring local talent and are a strong partner, working to further develop the North Central manufacturing workforce".

The Micron team is excited to receive this award and will strive to win the award in years to come!