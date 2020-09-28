Micron : Products is now Micron Solutions

Micron Products is expanding and changing its name to Micron Solutions to reflect an enhanced scope of services, including turnkey, complex assembly.

Micron Products has a long history of delivering tremendous value to our clients by manufacturing custom injection molded components, machined components, and light assemblies while providing exceptional experiences with a dedicated focus on compliance. Recently we fortified our team and broadened our scope of services to support full turnkey solutions for finished devices and complex assemblies. Our expansion connects a significant increase in engineering, compliance, and supply chain horsepower, bolstering our mission to be partners in progress from prototype to large volume, revision-stable production. The name Micron Solutions reflects our intensified emphasis on providing holistic solutions that empower our customers to overcome their most significant manufacturing challenges.

Our executive team brings together industry veterans working shoulder to shoulder with our clients to expeditiously craft the most cost-effective, lean, automated manufacturing solutions. We leverage a collective wealth of manufacturing experience to optimize and personalize every phase of the commercialization journey with sustainability and the lowest total landed cost.

We are grateful to our valued customers who have joined us on our journey through more than 40 years of experience and growth, and look forward to the future with excitement as we embark on this new chapter of our story as Micron Solutions.