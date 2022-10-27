Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
55.45 USD   -0.75%
05:02aBiden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse
RE
05:01aMicron and Governor Hochul Welcome President Biden to Central New York Marking Milestone Local Community and Workforce Commitments
GL
05:00aMicron and Governor Hochul Welcome President Biden to Central New York Marking Milestone Local Community and Workforce Commitments
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse

10/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will once again contrast his economic plan with Republicans' on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to convince voters Democrats are better equipped to battle high inflation and grow the economy, less than two weeks away from midterm elections.

Biden will visit Syracuse, New York, where Micron Technology plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing, part of tens of billions in new factory spending announced after Biden signed the CHIPS Act subsidizing the industry in August.

In Syracuse, Biden will lay out his efforts to rebuild the American middle class and bring manufacturing jobs back to upstate New York, and contrast them with what he has called Republicans' "mega MAGA trickle down agenda."

Senior administration officials said Wednesday he will say the Republican economic plans will benefit the super wealthy and increase inflation. Earlier this week, Biden warned Republicans would cause 'chaos' in the world's largest economy.

Some Republicans have pledged to use the debt ceiling to force cuts to federal spending, extend Trump tax cuts, repeal provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that lower prescription drug prices and block Biden's student debt relief plan.

"Tomorrow you will hear him (Biden) lay out in stark relief the specific ways in which congressional Republicans want to take the country backwards and undo the progress we have made in lowering prescription drug costs, lowering energy costs, lessening the impact of student debt on middle class families," a senior administration official said.

Biden's trip comes at a time when the White House optimism that Democrats could buck history and retain control of one or both houses of Congress has waned. Any shift will shape the final two years of Biden's term, and Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats in some crucial races have chosen to campaign without Biden, pushing the White House to significantly scale back their planned presence in competitive areas around the country in the weeks leading up to the race.

Syracuse's surrounding Onondaga County voted nearly 60% for Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lincoln Feast)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2022
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:02aBiden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse
RE
05:01aMicron and Governor Hochul Welcome President Biden to Central New York Marking Mileston..
GL
05:00aMicron and Governor Hochul Welcome President Biden to Central New York Marking Mileston..
AQ
03:23aU.S. chipmaker Marvell cutting some R&D roles in China - statement
RE
10/26As earnings plunge, Samsung says chip demand may recover in late 2023
RE
10/25Texas Instruments fans fear of chip industry downturn with dour forecast
RE
10/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Rally to Conclude Positive Week
MT
10/21Sector Update: Tech
MT
10/21Micron, Three Wi-LAN Units Sign License, Settlement Deal
MT
10/21Quarterhill's WiLAN Says Subsidiaries Entered into License Agreement with Micron
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 352 M - -
Net income 2023 104 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -448x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 60 283 M 60 283 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 55,45 $
Average target price 66,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-40.47%60 283
NVIDIA CORPORATION-56.15%320 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-38.86%304 150
BROADCOM INC.-30.69%186 781
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.24%143 662
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.83%132 638